The Biggest Mistakes People Make When Grilling, According To Robert Irvine - Exclusive

Grilling sounds simple. Meat goes on a grill, right? Not quite. If you've ever served up over-cooked steak, bitten into a dry burger, or left shreds of chicken stuck to your grates when you tried to flip the meat, you've learned from experience that there's a little more to grilling than just food and fire. Thankfully, there are experts to help you out. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Chef Robert Irvine talked us through the biggest mistakes people make when grilling at home, including cooking with a dirty grill, not prepping the meat, and rushing the process.

When you're looking to make the most of your favorite grilling recipes for your next cookout, it all starts with the star of the show: the grill itself. Irvine emphasizes the importance of properly preparing your grill before trying to cook anything on it. Get your grill warm to loosen up any food remnants, then give the grates a good scrub. Finally, wipe it down to remove the debris. Why? "Because whatever you cooked on it before, even though you heated it up, it's not burnt off," says Chef Irvine. If you don't get your grill nice and clean, you'll wind up with burnt bits left over from the last time you cooked — probably not the flavor profile you were going for.