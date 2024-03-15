The Coolest Pizza Makers To Check Out At IHS 2024
Calling all kitchen lovers! March 17 through 19, 2024, will see the Inspired Home Show take place in Chicago. Among the plethora of home goods and kitchenware available to survey will be an impressive fleet of pizza makers. For years, the privilege of having a homemade pie reminiscent of the wood-fired ones you get at restaurants was reserved for the few lucky enough to afford and fit a wood-burning oven in their own homes.
Nowadays, many kitchen gadget lines are producing even more accessible and easier-to-use pizza makers that can live in kitchens anywhere. Investing in a good one can help you avoid some of the most common mistakes that happen when making homemade pizza. Plus, while these devices may seem like niche, single-function kitchen items, you can also use them to make dishes such as scrambled eggs or potato pancakes.
Recent trends in the realm of these gadgets have shown a shift toward products that are compact, user-friendly, and — in some cases — portable. With so many of these hitting the market, figuring out which is best for you can be a challenge. So, Mashed has compiled a collection of the coolest pizza makers featured at the Inspired Home Show this year to help narrow your selection.
The Betty Crocker Pizza Maker
While the Betty Crocker brand is mostly known for its sweet treats and baking supplies, it also has a fun collection of pizza-making ingredients and equipment for sale. For instance, you can make 12-inch round pies with the brand's latest pizza maker, and this machine will rest easily on your kitchen counter. It's also marketed as an indoor grill, one with a nonstick surface that expedites cleanup. The brand sells a crust baking mix, too, in order to help streamline the process of making your pies. Plus, in addition to the 12-inch pizza maker, Betty Crocker offers an eight-inch travel-size pizza maker for mini-meals on the go, as well.
The Ooni Koda 12 Gas-powered Pizza Oven
The Ooni Koda 12 Gas-powered Pizza Oven is a powerful tool for your outdoor cooking setup. This maker can reach temperatures up to 950 degrees Fahrenheit in 15 minutes, and pies that go into the device will cook in under just one minute. Its open flame can also give your pizza a slightly-charred crust for a delicious mix of flavors. The product may give you more of that real-deal experience, and it could be a good fit if you enjoy hosting outdoor meals. Plus, you can control just how hot the oven gets, giving you more options, like cooking fish, meat, and vegetables.
The Newair Portable Countertop Electric Pizza Oven
The pizza oven from Newair is an electric-powered device controlled via an easy-to-use dial. The gadget is also designed to emulate all of the best parts of a wood-fired oven through the quick application of high temperatures. Unlike many gas appliances, this one is safe to use indoors, and the portability of this item makes it a great option for camping trips. Additionally, the oven includes useful accessories like a dustproof camp cover, a pizza stone, a pizza peel, and a door baffle.
The Chefman Home Slice Indoor Pizza Oven
This tabletop pizza oven from Chefman has six unique oven presets that let you decide what kind of cook you want your pizza to have. But if you don't like any of the preset options, you can program your own custom function. The countertop machine also has a futuristic vibe to it. Its sleek chrome aesthetic and touch control settings add a suave flair to making pizza at home. With it, you can prepare 12-inch circular pies or flatbreads, and the product even comes with a recipe book to help get your creative gears turning.
The PizzaQue Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven
Another strictly outdoor option, the PizzaQue Pizza Oven has a design reminiscent of a miniaturized BBQ grill. With it, you can make 13-inch pizzas, and its small size means the pies will make for awesome appetizers on football game days or summer backyard cookouts. The oven essentially functions like a gas grill, and it can provide piping hot pies in under six minutes. Its slightly novel design could make it a fun conversation starter for your outdoor functions, as well, and its simplicity should make it convenient for any larger gatherings.