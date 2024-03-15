The Coolest Pizza Makers To Check Out At IHS 2024

Calling all kitchen lovers! March 17 through 19, 2024, will see the Inspired Home Show take place in Chicago. Among the plethora of home goods and kitchenware available to survey will be an impressive fleet of pizza makers. For years, the privilege of having a homemade pie reminiscent of the wood-fired ones you get at restaurants was reserved for the few lucky enough to afford and fit a wood-burning oven in their own homes.

Nowadays, many kitchen gadget lines are producing even more accessible and easier-to-use pizza makers that can live in kitchens anywhere. Investing in a good one can help you avoid some of the most common mistakes that happen when making homemade pizza. Plus, while these devices may seem like niche, single-function kitchen items, you can also use them to make dishes such as scrambled eggs or potato pancakes.

Recent trends in the realm of these gadgets have shown a shift toward products that are compact, user-friendly, and — in some cases — portable. With so many of these hitting the market, figuring out which is best for you can be a challenge. So, Mashed has compiled a collection of the coolest pizza makers featured at the Inspired Home Show this year to help narrow your selection.