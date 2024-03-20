The 13 Best Southern Restaurants For Biscuits, According To Reviews

Scones and rolls are suitable accompaniments for a feast that sticks to the gut. But when in the South, the supreme side for a skillet dinner (maybe besides corn bread) is bar none the biscuit. Almighty in heft and angelically light, this utilitarian quick bread has been adopted by the region's denizens as a matter of tradition. In Nashville or Charleston, among the most delicious comfort foods populating many a dining room table are these golden-brown beauties, steaming and ready for grits, collard greens, and all assortments of mouthwatering gravy.

Many of those hailing from the Southern U.S. are probably seasoned enough in biscuit-eating experience to not need a guide on which restaurants do them right. Out-of-towners who've never tasted mawmaw's, however, might need a map to traverse the bottomless options. In the latter camp? Like any good traveler, you've gotta do your research, and knowing which scratch kitchens justify the lengthy trek is a matter of diligent preparation. So, we decided to round up the strongest batches baking across the landscape. Sifting through countless reviews from a variety of sources helped us reach our 13 picks, and for a better look into the process, you can catch our criteria at the end.