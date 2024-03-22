Expert Advice On Melting Sugar For Perfect Homemade Marshmallows

Marshmallows are a fluffy delight rendered even better by the pride of making them at home. However, these s'mores staples require a steady hand and a good deal of patience if you want to get them right.

Luckily, we have a baking expert on hand to help. Mashed spoke to Jessie Sheehan, celebrated cookbook author, recipe developer, baker, and host of the No. 1 baking podcast in the U.S., "She's My Cherry Pie". Whether it's on her website, Instagram, or in her book, "Snackable Bakes: 100 Easy-Peasy Recipes for Exceptionally Scrumptious Sweets and Treats," Sheehan has dedicated her career to making home baking simple. On the topic of melting sugar for marshmallows, Sheehan's advice is to "make sure you do not stir the sugar mixture too vigorously or at all as you heat it to the firm ball stage."

By "firm ball stage," Sheehan is referring to a level of the cold water candy test, which measures how cooked sugar syrup is, based on how it interacts with cold water. When sugar is heated to between 245 and 250 degrees Fahrenheit, it reaches the firm ball stage. When syrup heated to this stage is dropped into cold water, it will form a ball that remains firm when removed from the water. However, if you give it a good squeeze it will flatten between your fingers.