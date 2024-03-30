What It Was Like To Eat At The First Pancake House (Not IHOP)

Today, The Original Pancake House has well over 100 restaurants coast-to-coast. But its legacy doesn't end there. Since the 1950s, it has also had locations in Canada, and restaurants have also opened in South Korea and Japan, where the first Asian outlet debuted in Kichijōji in 2013. However, if you were to say you were eating at the original Original Pancake House, you'd be in one place and one place only: Portland.

First opened on June 30, 1953, the first Oregon restaurant was the brainchild of chef Les Highet and Erma Hueneke — both of whom had extensive experience in the culinary world. More like a house from the outside than a restaurant, the OG restaurant had the same cozy look as many mom-and-pop locations in the 1950s.

While the duo never planned to build a franchise, demand grew at a rapid rate. "It's interesting because my grandfather thought it would be one restaurant in Portland, but they started franchising before it was even a thing," Highet's granddaughter, Elizabeth Highet, told Retail Merchandiser. The first franchised restaurant was opened by Hueneke's brother in Salem, Oregon in 1955, but as more people expressed interest in running their own version of the restaurant, outlets soon started popping up across the country (and haven't really stopped since). However, it's the mothership off of Southwest Barbur Boulevard that remains the most deserving of The Original Pancake House moniker.