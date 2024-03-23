Give Your Lasagna A Tangy Upgrade With Goat Cheese

While lasagna is loved for its familiar flavors, switching up the recipe and adding new, more complex flavors can elevate it with a unique twist. One of the best ways to make a simple upgrade is by incorporating unique cheeses into your lasagna. Enter goat cheese.

While ricotta cheese is regarded as an integral addition to most lasagna recipes, its flavor alone is quite bland. This smooth, slightly grainy cheese is made from tiny milk curds and has a subtle sweetness. It provides textural dichotomy and juxtaposes the chewy mozzarella layer on top of the lasagna. However, goat cheese is an alternative that offers a similar texture with a stronger sour flavor.

While goat cheese is a great option for those trying to cut back on cheese made from cow's milk, it also provides a tangy taste and has a soft mouthfeel that can be silky or crumbly. There are many different varieties of goat cheese as well, including familiar variations of Brie and Gouda. As goat cheeses age, the taste becomes more nuanced, developing musty, nutty, or even citrus characteristics. Although goat cheese can be polarizing, fresh varieties with a higher moisture content — such as a Canadian Paillot De Chèvre or the French Selles sur Cher – have a creamy, velvety texture and mix incredibly well with classic ricotta to make your familiar lasagna dish even more flavorful and exciting.