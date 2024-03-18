Microwave Innovations We Saw At TIHS 2024

Humankind will forever be indebted to the creator of the microwave. (If you're wondering, this was 20th-century American inventor Percy Spencer.) But what Spencer probably couldn't foresee when he developed the technology in the 1940s was just how far the device would come in the ensuing decades.

Today, we've moved beyond the simplistic T.V. dinners of generations past and found new ways to use this appliance. There are countless things you can cook in a microwave that you may have never considered before, from popcorn in a brown paper bag to steamed milk for your latte — without any fancy frother.

Beyond the microwave itself, there are plenty of modern-day tools you can pair with the device that make cooking not only quicker and more convenient but also mess-free. Mashed got to see some of these latest innovations at 2024's The Inspired Home Show in Chicago, and suffice it to say, we're totally buzzed about them.