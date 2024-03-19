Innovative Cookware That Surprised Us The Most At TIHS 2024

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

And that's a wrap! The 2024 edition of The Inspired Home Show has now concluded in Chicago where Mashed was able to take a look at and try out the latest cookware, kitchen gadgets, and cleaning supplies made for modern home cooks. The three-day event, considered North America's largest housewares trade show, brought together major manufacturers and indie brands from 120 countries around the globe who introduced their wares and innovations to buyers, suppliers, and media.

Among all the pots and pans, air fryers, digital tools, and other trinkets we tried out, there were a few pieces of cookware that stood out for their ingenious designs, technological advancements, and ease of use. Some are available now to add to your own home kitchen and others will likely be hitting stores soon, given the large, positive reception they've received. If we had kitchen "Oscars" to hand out, these pieces from Commercial Chef, Sensarte, and Brod & Taylor would be the cooking items we'd award for surprising us the most during the show.