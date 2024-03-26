How Chili Con Carne Became Texas' State Dish

Chili con carne is perhaps the most famous regional chili of all. Sumptuous bits of beef, a scarlet red broth of chili peppers and onions, all balanced with sweet yellow corn kernels, lacking the starchy beans characteristic of most chili varieties. And, it's the quintessential dish of Texas: In 1977, chili was actually written into the state legislature as the official State Dish of Texas. The decree includes a quote from President Lyndon B. Johnson saying that all other non-Texan chilis are "weak, apologetic" attempts at the meaty, spicy stew. As part of its reasoning for the decision, the resolution cites that San Antonio, Texas had been host to the International Chili Cook-Off since 1967. But the truth is that chili con carne and its ties to Texas stretch much farther back than this event.

Given Texas' proximity to Mexico and the dish name, it's usually assumed chili con carne, affectionately referred to as a "bowl of red" in the resolution, is just another Tex Mex specialty, like fajitas and cheesy enchiladas. That may be part of the truth, but given that even hundreds of years ago Texas was a true melting pot, that story is perhaps a bit simple. There are many theories about how chili con carne became the official dish of Texas. The truth is that just like Texas, it's likely a blend of stories, cultures, nationalities, and of course, chili recipes.