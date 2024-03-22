Costco's New Orange Cinnamon Sugar Buns Are Taking TikTok By Storm

Knock knock. Who's there? Orange. Orange who? Orange you excited about the latest Costco find? Because TikTok sure is. Debuting in Costco bakeries as early as March 15, sugared orange rolls are the big-box store's latest offering (the retailer must have heard that cinnamon rolls need a citrusy upgrade).

TikTok user @costcohotfinds is one of many cardholders who have already picked up a batch, which appears to cost $8.99 for a box of nine, though prices may vary by location. "[They] have just a hint of orange zest to them," the creator said in their video about the fruity, sugar-coated pastry, also noting that they heated theirs in the microwave to give it a fresh-out-of-the-oven feel. "A cup of coffee goes perfect with these," they added.

Several commenters said they were looking forward to purchasing a box of the orange-flavored treats at their local Costco — if they're in stock, of course. As of this writing, Costco shoppers on Reddit have confirmed sightings at stores in California and Louisiana, suggesting that the buns are slowly making their way into warehouses across the country. If you're making a special trip for these rolls, however, you may want to call your local Costco ahead of time to confirm that they're in stock.