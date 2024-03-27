How Long Does Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice Last In The Fridge?

Consider the benefits of cold-press juicing rather than steam juicing (passing steam through fruits and vegetables inside a container) when deciding what kind of method to go with. Heating fruit destroys enzymes and vitamins that you need to store the juice, so opting for the cold press (extracting juice with a hydraulic press that doesn't generate heat) will pay off. You can even take the time to refrigerate the oranges before they enter the juicer. Oranges are non-climactic fruits that deteriorate once picked which means the fresher the better. Low temperatures and dry crisper drawers can help slow the decaying process.

Try throwing in a slice of citrus fruit after juicing as well. Lemons, limes, and grapefruits do a great job of warding off oxidation while boosting vitamin C content. Basically, their natural antioxidants catalyze a cool scientific reaction that stops the enzyme responsible for oxygen flow and browning.

If you need to store the juice beyond its suggested window of freshness, the freezer is an option when done right. Fresh orange juice can last for up to six months in the freezer. However, fluids are notorious for expanding when frozen, so choose a container with plenty of space before you put it in there. Any time it's removed for thawing, it must be enjoyed right away. Multiple trips in and out of the freezer are a no-go, but finishing it off should be no problem if you're an OJ lover.