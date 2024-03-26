Why Your Homemade Espresso Will Never Taste As Good As Your Favorite Cafe's, According To An Expert

While the extensive training and precision professional baristas undergo can't be overstated, it's not the only factor that gives them an edge over at-home coffee brewers. Baristas don't just use a formula to tell them how to dial their espresso in — much of this part art, part science is learning how to really taste the coffee. That may sound silly, but when you ask a qualified barista about the difference between a robusta blend and an arabica single origin for instance, they should be able to tell you super descriptive flavor notes.

The barista's palette is honed through a practice called cupping, where they take tiny sips of freshly brewed coffee and identify the key flavor notes through a process of tasting and observing. Beyond just sweet, bitter, and sour, baristas train to identify more subtle notes like rose water, berries, peanut butter, and much more.

And it's not just on the individual barista to keep the standards of the café high. At the chain of specialty coffee shops I worked in, there was one elite trainer who was responsible for quality checks on all of the shop's equipment. They kept everything running at the top level, testing whether there had been a defect in one bag of espresso beans, if a burr in the grinder had dulled, and so on. That level of knowledge and care is just not possible in most basic coffee shops, let alone your countertop espresso maker.