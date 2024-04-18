What Makes Texas Roadhouse Steaks So Good?

When you think of Texas Roadhouse, the first things that come to mind are surely tossing peanut shells to the floor, servers performing corny line dances, and endless baskets of warm buns with that irresistible honey-cinnamon butter. However, the chain restaurant is celebrated by carnivores for serving up something else that makes our mouths water: succulent steaks.

Despite the name, Texas Roadhouse began in Indiana, specializing in southwestern and Texan cuisine. From humble roots, the restaurant blossomed into the largest steakhouse chain in the U.S., operating over 600 nationwide locations and even some international spots. The iconic Western-style roadhouse stays true to its reputation, boasting 10 hand-cut juicy steaks, making up 44% of its menu. While some Texas Roadhouse steaks are better than others, the chain has garnered fame for cooking up flavorful, tender steak, surpassing its competitors and even taking home first place in a few competitions. So what's the secret? Let's uncover the techniques that can take beef from mediocre to mouthwatering and discover what Texas Roadhouse does to make a great steak.