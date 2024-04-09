10 Chicken Chains That Never Freeze Their Chicken

Plenty of discerning customers prefer to avoid food items made with chicken that was frozen beforehand — there's a reason, after all, that the phrase "never frozen" is so often invoked in advertising for chain restaurants that serve chicken. While it's technically possible to freeze and thaw chicken in a manner that makes it hard to differentiate the result from a fresh batch, the pitfalls of frozen chicken largely have to do with moisture turning into ice and leeching flavor from the bird. Without thawing properly, a cooked piece of frozen chicken can become more watery than normal and lack a distinct taste.

Of course, quick-service chain restaurant food production typically prioritizes factors like standardization and speed over the freshest possible flavor, resulting in plenty of chains that serve frozen chicken anyway. That said, several chicken-focused chains do make an effort to only ever prepare their chicken fresh, setting them apart from much of their competition. For the freshest possible product, chicken aficionados should choose one of the following 10 chains, each of which is committed to never freezing its chicken.