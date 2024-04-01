What Makes Sad Cakes Sad?

The words "sad" and "cake" don't exactly go together, unless they're in a sentence like: "It's hard to be sad when you've got a bunch of cake to eat." The name might suggest that the pastry is among the grocery store cakes you don't want to buy. Yet, the term "sad cake" doesn't actually dictate whether or not it's something you want to eat. You also don't need to reserve the pastry solely for when you're feeling down.

Despite what its name may imply, this confection that dates back to 19th century England didn't earn its name because it's guaranteed to cheer you up when you're feeling sad (though similar to eating ice cream after a breakup, that sugar-induced rush of dopamine could temporarily help cure the blues). So what is it, then, that gives the treat its slightly oxymoronic moniker? There are a few possible meanings behind it.

The most common origin story behind the sad cake's name is that it describes the way it bakes. While it is in the oven, the confection rises just as you would expect of a cake, but once it has been removed and starts to cool, it will fall. Some say this "sad" appearance is the reason for its name. However, others claim that in Yorkshire, where the recipe was developed, "sad" was a term in the Leeds dialect that described cakes that have failed to rise, whether intentionally or not. Meanwhile, a third tale attributes its meaning to the fact that sad cakes were originally made with leftover pastry ingredients.