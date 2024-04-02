Shady Things About Pizza Hut's Menu

Today, it may be one of the largest pizza chains in the U.S., but when Pizza Hut got its start in the 1950s, it was just a tiny pizza shop. Two Kansas-born brothers, Dan and Frank Carney, opened the first store in 1958 on a $600 loan from their mom in Wichita, Kansas. The store was a success, and the first franchised Pizza Hut opened a year later. By 1966, Pizza Hut had grown to 145 locations. By 1971, it was the world's largest pizza chain with stores across the U.S. and in Australia, Europe, and Canada. Today, owned by Yum! Brands, there are 19,000 locations in 100 countries. Pizza Hut's corporate offices remained in Wichita until 1995 when the headquarters moved to Texas.

But, going back to the beginning, the original Pizza Hut Menu was perfect in its simplicity. Pizza Hut's iconic pan pizza wasn't even invented until 1980. On that first menu, you could get one type of crust in only two sizes (small or large). There were seven choices of toppings to add to the fresh mozzarella cheese. In those days, Pizza Hut made its dough fresh in-house, where it was proofed, shaped into pans, and baked to order.

With thousands of locations, the personal touch that went into each pizza has been replaced with a need to get the order out the door. And in that process, some of the ways Pizza Hut does business have changed over the years, and not necessarily for the better.