Whole Grain Bread Brands Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Ahh, bread — our finest creation, but perhaps to a fault. Eat too many slices and you'll be stuffed; take less, and you keep craving more. The solution? Seek complex carbs like whole grain or whole wheat bread instead of bread made from more highly processed grains. These can help to keep you fuller longer, digest more slowly, and have plenty of health benefits. To that end, we've compiled a list of whole grain bread brands available and ranked them from worst to best based on online customer ratings and nutritional information.

But before we slice into the complexities of bread, let's get to know the whole grain and what makes it a great breakfast option for many. Whole grain bread contains all three parts of the grain kernel, namely the bran, germ, and endosperm, which are packed with balanced proportions of carbs, protein, and fiber. According to the USDA-issued Dietary Guidelines for Americans, whole grains should comprise half of your daily grain intake, as they contain vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and more nutrient-rich components than refined grains, making them great for your heart and gut health. In order to distinguish whole grain bread at the grocery store from other healthy bread options like multigrain or rye, it's important to look at the ingredients, which should list the whole before the flour, such as whole wheat flour instead of wheat flour.

So bit by bit (or should we say bread by bread?) let's slice at some of the best and worst whole grain bread brands commonly available in your local grocery.