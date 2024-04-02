The Fruity April Aldi Finds You Need To Bring Spring Into Your Kitchen
Warmer weather is fast approaching, and we just can't wait to get our spring on. While April is known (at least proverbially) to be on the rainier side, if we want May's bounty, it's something we have to get through. Although the temperature where you are may not yet reflect your increasingly sunny disposition, Aldi has a slew of fruity new products hitting the shelves this April that are sure to get you in the spring spirit.
While March's Aldi finds helped us spring out of winter, April's Aldi finds will send us buzzing further into spring. This list is loaded with several sweet, ready-to-drink cocktails and fruity frozen treats that will be hitting Aldi stores over the next few weeks. With citrusy beers, a sweet and savory fig-speckled pizza, and a strawberry-printed wine tote, there's a little fruity something to suit every preference.
Oh Me, Oh My! Pineapple Mimosa
While brunch is a worthy event all year round, it gets undeniably better during spring, when you can comfortably enjoy your morning cocktails in the garden or on a balcony. Aldi regularly carries a selection of pre-made cocktails that make rendezvousing outdoors a breeze, but this one is all that and a bag of crumpets. On April 12, Oh Me, Oh My! Pineapple Mimosa is joining the ranks of fruity bottled mimosas Aldi shoppers love. Made with real fruit juice, you can snag a bottle of the low-ABV wine (containing 8% alcohol) for $7.99.
Specially Selected Pizza
Even pizza is getting a fresh spring makeover with Aldi's new Specially Selected stone baked pizza flavors. The Goat Cheese and Fig variety is covered with both mozzarella cheese and goat cheese in addition to being topped with sliced red onions and hunks of sweet fig. The Spinach and Goat cheese, on the other hand. combines Emmental cheese (like Swiss) and goat cheese, and is sprinkled with cherry tomatoes and spinach. Both will be added to Aldi's highly underrated frozen pizza section on April 3 and cost just $4.29 a pop.
Pacific Fruit Vineyards Sweet Strawberry
Country music might have you associating strawberry wine with summertime, but why not break it out a couple months early? Sweet Strawberry wine by Pacific Fruit Vineyards will be making its way onto Aldi shelves on April 12. For $3.99 the sweet and slightly fizzy wine is the perfect springtime addition to an Apperol spritz.
Sundae Shoppe Oat Milk Fruit Bars
April 2023 Aldi finds included plenty of plant-based desserts for spring, and this year is no different. On April 17, you can find Sundae Shoppe's Oat Milk Fruit Bars in the frozen aisle. Made with real fruit puree and no artificial preservatives, the non-dairy treat will be available to Aldi shoppers in two flavors: banana and blueberry. A four-count package costs $3.39.
Zarita Blueberry Margarita
Aldi's Zarita grapefruit paloma may have had Instagram vibing last spring, but this year it's all about blueberry. Because you should get all of your Cinco de Mayo tasting out of the way in April, Zarita's Blueberry Margarita will become available April 12. The ready-to-drink multi-serve margarita will cost $12.95.
Bake Shop Lemon Frosted Sugar Cookie
Frosted sugar cookies are pretty much always in season. But Bake Shop Bakery's Lemon Frosted Sugar Cookies, coming to Aldi on April 24, undoubtedly scream spring. Reminiscent of the beloved Lofthouse sugar cookies, the cakey cookies, topped with a thick layer of sweet lemony icing and sprinkles cost $3.95 for a 10-count package.
Vistosa Sangria
There's no better way to welcome in warmer weather than by sipping on a glass of chilled sangria. On April 12, Aldi is adding Vistosa Sangria to its ready-to-drink cocktail section, so you can kick back and relax with no preparation required. Each bottle, imported from Spain, costs $6.99. With a price like that, it's easy to gussy it up with fresh fruit, additional juices, and purees.
Clancy's Pretzels
There are plenty of snack foods you should be buying at Aldi, but this one takes the (birthday) cake. Available on April 12, Clancey's Yogurt Covered Pretzels are a must-have snack for spring. Aldi's will carry two flavors of the dairy-dipped pretzels — Strawberry and Birthday Cake — each of which will cost Aldi's shoppers $2.99.
Petit Coconut Wine Specialty
If skipping spring and rolling full-steam ahead into summer is more your speed, Petit Coconut Wine Specialty is a creamy wine cocktail that can help you do just that. Hitting Aldi shelves on April 12, Petit Coconut combines white wine with coconut flavor and cream for a perfectly sweet sipper. For just $7.99 per bottle, it can be enjoyed over ice or blended with frozen pineapple juice for a frozen, boozy smoothie.
Zarita Lemonade Freeze Pops
Alcoholic Ice pops had TikTok in a tizzy last summer. On April 12, Aldi will keep the party going with Zarita Lemonade Freeze Pops. Not suitable for little ones, these adult-ified freeze pops have all the sweet, fruity flavors of spring with a nice boozy bite. Each 12-count box contains three flavors — Mango Lemonade, Original Lemonade, and Strawberry Lemonade — while costing $12.99 a pop.
State of Brewing Dragonfruit Imperial Seltzer
State of Brewing is one of the various brands behind Aldi's beer selection, and on April 12, Aldi is adding one of their seltzers to its roster. Flavored with dragon fruit, pineapple and soursop, each 12-ounce can of State of Brewing's Dragonfruit Imperial Seltzer is bursting with tropical flavor. Get a 4-pack of the carbonated beverage (which is notably not gluten-free) for just $8.99.
Baker's Corner Pie Filling
Making a fruit-filled pie for your next spring fling just got a whole lot easier. Coming to Aldi stores on April 12 is Baker's Corner pie filling, available in Strawberry and Blueberry. For just $2.99 you can cut the prep time for your favorite blueberry pie recipe in half!
Limaveza Lime Lager
Adding to Aldi's impressive beer section, Limaveza Lime Lager, which cost $7.99 a pack, will be hitting stores on April 12. The lime-flavored beer is the perfect pairing for your favorite fish taco recipe. And with cans that cute, why throw them out? Up-cycle the cans by using them as planters to make a windowsill herb garden.
Burmans Assorted Citrus Hot Sauces
With Burman's Assorted Citrus Hot Sauces, it's as if we said, "Give us hot sauce, but make it on brand for spring." The brightly flavored sauces will make their way to Aldi's shelves on April 12. Available in Key Lime Habanero, Blood Orange, and Lemon Lime, each bottle brings the heat for just $2.99
Locken's Tropical Pineapple Kolsch
Perhaps a pineapple mimosa isn't quite your speed, but what about a pineapple-flavored beer? Moderately sweet and mildly hoppy, Locken's Tropical Pineapple Kolsch is an American-made, German-style beer coming to Aldi on April 12. Similar to the brand's grapefruit counterpart — also sold at Aldi — a pack costs $7.99.
Serra Wine Dispensing Tote
Because spring is the season of picnicking, the Serra Wine Dispensing Tote is another must-have. Perfect for tailgating, the insulated tote with a hidden exterior spout discreetly holds up to 10 glasses of wine. The bags — coming to Aldi on April 17 — cost $12.99 and will be available in 4 colorways: Strawberries, "Drink Wine," Black White Vineyard, and Turquoise Leaf.