The Fruity April Aldi Finds You Need To Bring Spring Into Your Kitchen

Warmer weather is fast approaching, and we just can't wait to get our spring on. While April is known (at least proverbially) to be on the rainier side, if we want May's bounty, it's something we have to get through. Although the temperature where you are may not yet reflect your increasingly sunny disposition, Aldi has a slew of fruity new products hitting the shelves this April that are sure to get you in the spring spirit.

While March's Aldi finds helped us spring out of winter, April's Aldi finds will send us buzzing further into spring. This list is loaded with several sweet, ready-to-drink cocktails and fruity frozen treats that will be hitting Aldi stores over the next few weeks. With citrusy beers, a sweet and savory fig-speckled pizza, and a strawberry-printed wine tote, there's a little fruity something to suit every preference.