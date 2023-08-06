The Various Brands Behind Aldi's Beer

It's no secret that we love Aldi. This German multinational budget supermarket chain offers excellent prices on some surprisingly good food and drink — including beer. If you've ever browsed the alcohol aisle at Aldi, you've probably noticed a decent range of beer, some with Aldi's own branding and some made by brands you haven't heard of before.

The truth is that Aldi doesn't make its own beers, but actually buys them from established breweries and sells them under their own branding or invented brands or brewery names. For instance, in the case of the Brecken Bock sold at Aldi, there's no such brewery as Brecken.

So who makes Aldi's beer? It isn't a singular brewery that makes all of Aldi's beers, but rather several breweries worldwide. If you're curious to find out more about where it comes from, we've done a deep dive into the various brands behind Aldi's beer. From the U.S. to Germany to Guatemala, we're about to take you on a world tour of beers, all of which you can source from your local Aldi.