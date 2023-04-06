The April 2023 Aldi Finds Include Plenty Of Plant-Based Desserts For Spring

Aldi shoppers know what's up when it comes to Aldi Finds. For those who are not regulars, Aldi's Spring Drop might be worth making the trip to the low-cost grocery store, especially if you follow a plant-based diet. The long list of April Aldi Finds has plenty of non-vegan items too, and ranges from beverages to sweet treats galore.

As the sun comes out to play again, who doesn't love a frozen dessert? The two non-dairy options, Sundae Shoppe Non-Dairy Cashewmilk Pints ($3.49) and Earth Grown Non-Dairy Cookie Sandwich ($4.29), will be available on April 12. Shoppers will have the option to scoop up chocolate brownie, double caramel, or peanut butter chocolate chip pints. The vanilla ice cream sandwiches will come with either cocoa or chocolate chip cookies. There are a couple of new dairy-based frozen treats, too. Sundae Shoppe Chocolate Enrobed Fruit Bars are actually one of the limited-time treats Aldi shoppers wish would return for good. The chocolate-dipped strawberry, coconut, and banana fruit bars were in Aldi stores back in 2022 and will return on April 19. Sundae Shoppe Strawberries and Cream Rose Cones ($3.99) have rosettes of strawberry ice cream in a chocolate cone and will hit the freezer section on April 26.