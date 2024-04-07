The Type Of Beer To Avoid When Making Beer Can Chicken
One of the easiest ways to cook an entire chicken, bones and all, without letting it become dry and tough, is simply to shove a can of beer inside of it. This sounds inelegant, to say the least, but it's basic cooking science. As the chicken heats up internally, so does the can of beer, causing the liquid to evaporate into a vapor, which then hydrates the meat of the chicken, ensuring juicy, tender, delicious results. But not all beers are created equally when it comes to beer can chicken, according to Mashed recipe developer Keith Kamikawa.
While it can be tempting to throw your most gourmet ingredients at a recipe, from the nicest olive oil to the haziest IPA, this is a mistake. Kamikawa advises, "I would stray away from stronger more pronounced beers which can become bitter in flavor like stouts and IPAs." While the alcohol element of the beer will evaporate when heated, the pungent flavor of malts and hops doesn't. With that being said, Kamikawa doesn't say you can't get a little creative with your beer choice, noting that, "You can always experiment — for example, fruity beers will transfer that flavor." If you do decide to go this route, look for flavors that will complement the spice mix you're using, and be sure you like the flavor of the beer on its own before you put it inside your whole chicken.
What beers to use instead
As Kamikawa says, there's no one beer that's ideal for beer can chicken, but he recommends something on the lighter side, saying, "I like to use a beer that I'm familiar with; i.e. it's in my fridge, one that's lighter and that won't go bitter as it cooks." For his recipe, he opted for Miller High Life, which is an American lager, but most any lighter beer, "like an ale, pilsner, or Weiss" will work. That's because these tend to have less pronounced flavors that won't totally obscure the flavors of the chicken meat, dry rub seasoning, and smokey charred skin.
If you have a go-to light beer or lager readily available in your fridge, opt for that. Still unsure? Consider what you might like to drink with your beautifully grilled beer can chicken. A zesty cerveza such as Corona or Modelo, or go-to American lagers like Budweiser or Coors, are likely to be your beverage of choice over a chocolatey port or can of Guinness, so use those as the hydrator and flavor-enhancer in your actual chicken recipe. Luckily, even though this recipe does include a full can of beer, the alcohol will evaporate during the cooking process, so it can be enjoyed by all ages. As Kamikawa says, "Save the ice-cold cans of beer for the adults."