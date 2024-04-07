The Type Of Beer To Avoid When Making Beer Can Chicken

One of the easiest ways to cook an entire chicken, bones and all, without letting it become dry and tough, is simply to shove a can of beer inside of it. This sounds inelegant, to say the least, but it's basic cooking science. As the chicken heats up internally, so does the can of beer, causing the liquid to evaporate into a vapor, which then hydrates the meat of the chicken, ensuring juicy, tender, delicious results. But not all beers are created equally when it comes to beer can chicken, according to Mashed recipe developer Keith Kamikawa.

While it can be tempting to throw your most gourmet ingredients at a recipe, from the nicest olive oil to the haziest IPA, this is a mistake. Kamikawa advises, "I would stray away from stronger more pronounced beers which can become bitter in flavor like stouts and IPAs." While the alcohol element of the beer will evaporate when heated, the pungent flavor of malts and hops doesn't. With that being said, Kamikawa doesn't say you can't get a little creative with your beer choice, noting that, "You can always experiment — for example, fruity beers will transfer that flavor." If you do decide to go this route, look for flavors that will complement the spice mix you're using, and be sure you like the flavor of the beer on its own before you put it inside your whole chicken.