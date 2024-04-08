We Can Thank Pizza Hut For Online Ordering

If you're older than Gen Alpha, you probably remember the days of ordering pizza over the phone. Before folks could use services like DoorDash for delivery, pizza was one of the rare meals that could be delivered straight to your home — and for some time, the fact that you could call it in from your couch was revolutionary. But in 1994, shortly before Pizza Hut introduced stuffed crust, everything changed. Pizza lovers in Santa Cruz, California became the guinea pigs for a Pizza Hut invention that ultimately revolutionized the internet. That's right, the pizza chain is essentially responsible for creating online ordering.

In the '90s, the internet was still new. Few popular retailers had an established online presence, let alone an ordering service. Not until Pizza Hut collaborated with its Santa Cruz location did the dream of rapid deliveries without verbal communication become a reality ... sort of. The company's first digital ordering service was called PizzaNet, and it was home to one of the first online orders ever: a large pepperoni pie topped with mushrooms and extra cheese (a far cry from the worst Pizza Hut pizza of all time).

There was one snag, however. Since the internet was still unfamiliar territory, the pizzeria took the precaution of calling each customer's phone number to confirm their online order. While the desire for extra assurance is understandable, it did kind of defeat the new technology's purpose.