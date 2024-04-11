Was Felice Bastianich Involved With Lidia's NYC Restaurant, Felidia?

If you're very clever, you may have noticed that Felidia, Lidia Bastianich's flagship restaurant which quietly closed in 2021, is a portmanteau of "Felice" and "Lidia", with "Felice" referring to the chef's ex-husband. This may lead you to wonder whether the name signifies involvement from both spouses, or if it was just a cute dedication from wife to then husband.

There are plenty of celebrity chefs who cook in their own restaurant kitchens, and plenty of spouses who work together in their restaurants. While Lidia is the face of the Bastianich brand, Felice took great pride in the family business, with disagreements over whether to expand or not allegedly leading to the couple's divorce in 1998.

He was certainly involved in the purchasing of Felidia, as was the case with the couple's first two restaurants: Buonavia and Villa Secondo. He also held shares in the family business right up until he and Lidia separated, after which he transferred the shares to their children.

Lidia herself acknowledges Felice's role in the restaurant's finances in "Felidia: Recipes From My Flagship Restaurant: A Cookbook". She describes the opening of the restaurant as a joint endeavor between the couple, writing about their evenings spent obsessing over "budgetary projections and cost estimates." It's harder to pin down whether he had a role once the restaurant opened its doors, however.