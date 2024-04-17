The Simple Yolk Trick For The Creamiest Deviled Egg Filling Ever
There might not be many people out there who would happily sit down to a meal of a dozen hard boiled eggs. But cut those bad boys in half and create a delicious filling using the yolks, mayo, mustard, vinegar, salt, and pepper (and maybe a few other secret ingredients that take deviled eggs to new levels), and you'd probably have more than a few takers.
Despite their slightly sinister name (the real reason deviled eggs are called "deviled" is because of their spice), deviled eggs are a real crowd-pleaser, and if you happen to be in charge of the beloved hors d'oeuvre for your next get-together, you probably want them to be as perfect as can be. That means making a filling that's not only flavorful but also fluffy and smooth. This can be achieved with the help of a common kitchen tool.
After your eggs are completely cool, peel and slice them as you normally would. However, instead of throwing the yolks into a bowl and smashing them with a fork or spoon, place them in a fine mesh strainer instead and use a rubber spatula to mash them through those itty-bitty holes. Sure, this step will create one or two extra utensils to clean, but it will also break down the yolks super finely, preventing any clumps as you combine them with the rest of your ingredients and ultimately giving you the creamiest devilled egg filling ever.
A mesh strainer can be used for more than deviled eggs
Using a fine mesh strainer is the trick to getting creamy deviled egg filling, but that's not all it's good for. The kitchen tool comes in handy in several egg dishes, so if you're someone who frequently enjoys the chicken byproduct, investing in one might be a good idea.
Those who have watched the hit FX show "The Bear" may recall a scene where Sydney Adamu (played by Ayo Edebiri) makes a potato chip omelet for Natalie Berzatto (played by Abby Elliott). The addition of crisps is certainly intriguing, but before they even come into play, viewers watch Sydney whisk the eggs through a fine mesh strainer, which helps to achieve the delicate smoothness that is crucial for a French omelet. Similarly, passing whisked eggs through the tool is also Ree Drummond's secret to perfect scrambled eggs that are delightfully creamy.
What if you're partial to poached eggs? Your mesh strainer will be of use for those, too. Instead of cracking the egg directly into your pot of swirling water, crack it into a strainer first and then submerge it into the H2O. This will remove the liquid parts of the egg whites that tend to turn into egg white whisps – a method that makes for perfect poached eggs every time.