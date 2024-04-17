The Simple Yolk Trick For The Creamiest Deviled Egg Filling Ever

There might not be many people out there who would happily sit down to a meal of a dozen hard boiled eggs. But cut those bad boys in half and create a delicious filling using the yolks, mayo, mustard, vinegar, salt, and pepper (and maybe a few other secret ingredients that take deviled eggs to new levels), and you'd probably have more than a few takers.

Despite their slightly sinister name (the real reason deviled eggs are called "deviled" is because of their spice), deviled eggs are a real crowd-pleaser, and if you happen to be in charge of the beloved hors d'oeuvre for your next get-together, you probably want them to be as perfect as can be. That means making a filling that's not only flavorful but also fluffy and smooth. This can be achieved with the help of a common kitchen tool.

After your eggs are completely cool, peel and slice them as you normally would. However, instead of throwing the yolks into a bowl and smashing them with a fork or spoon, place them in a fine mesh strainer instead and use a rubber spatula to mash them through those itty-bitty holes. Sure, this step will create one or two extra utensils to clean, but it will also break down the yolks super finely, preventing any clumps as you combine them with the rest of your ingredients and ultimately giving you the creamiest devilled egg filling ever.