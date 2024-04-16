Exclusive Clip: Top Chef Contestants Clash During Out-Of-Control Grocery Shop

An exclusive preview from tomorrow's "Top Chef" reveals that even the best of the best have trouble budgeting. In the episode, the Cheftestants must whip up a relish tray for a Wisconsin supper club on a grocery budget of $1,000. This may seem more than enough, but trouble quickly arises as the teams realize their imaginations have outgrown their funds.

Despite the Orange Team's Rasika sacrificing almost all of her ingredients because she has immunity, the Green Team's budget is substantially diminished by Laura's expensive collection of items. Costs rocket from $600 to over $900, leaving Danny with practically nothing to work with. Although the others offer to help and work together, it's clear Danny has been given the short end of the stick.

While the problem the Cheftestants are experiencing is somewhat unique (wouldn't it be nice to be worried about a $1,000 grocery budget?), it calls back to some of the biggest mistakes we make when grocery shopping. For example, if the teams had gotten together and written a list, taking into account the price per unit of their items, they may have noticed that some items were too expensive and didn't add much value. Of course, this is said with the caveat that, since "Top Chef" is maybe, possibly, totally fake, the lack of preparation is likely a deliberate production choice to heighten the drama.