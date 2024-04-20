How Many McDonald's Restaurants Are There In The World?

It's hard to find a person who doesn't know the iconic McDonald's jingle or recognize its signature Golden Arches. Unless you're in one of the countries where you won't find McDonald's, there's no fast food more readily available than Mickey D's. In fact, it's the largest global fast food chain out there, with over 40,000 restaurant locations spanning more than 100 countries.

Thanks to Ray Kroc's influence, McDonald's opened as a burger joint in Des Plaines, Illinois in 1955 and quickly expanded to become a globalized restaurant corporation. The most stores (and the most profits generated) are in its home country, with more than 13,000 U.S. locations. Still, McDonald's in other countries across Asia, Latin America, and Europe also garner impressive numbers.

France is the largest European McDonald's hub with over 1,500 locations, closely followed by Germany. China's nearly 5,000 locations unsurprisingly take the top spot for Pacific Asia and the Middle East, and Brazil leads South and Central America with just over 1,000 restaurants. There's a significant lack of McDonald's in many Central Asian countries, and African countries are practically void of the chain aside from four: South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Mauritania. Interestingly, California has almost the same number of locations as France, making it the U.S. state with the most McDonald's (followed by Texas and Florida). In 2023 alone, McDonald's raked in $8.47 billion worldwide.