DiGiorno Thin & Crispy Stuffed Crust Pizzas Review: Fans Of Both Thin And Stuffed Crust Pizza Can Have It All

There are two types of pizza eaters, those who love crust and those who understand that crust is merely a cheese and topping delivery vehicle. If you're in the latter group, you'll appreciate DiGiorno's latest thin crust pizzas — they don't just have a thin crust, they have a stuffed thin crust. I know what you're thinking, "But a thin crust that is also stuffed could not possibly be crispy!" Well, it is. Gather round.

DiGiorno has announced three new "Thin & Crispy Stuffed Crust Pizzas." The first two — Pepperoni & Sausage and Margherita — are available now at "select retailers," which basically means nowhere near my house (hopefully you are luckier than me). The third, a pepperoni pizza with a Mike's Hot Honey drizzle won't be available until June, so at the moment that one is sadly unreviewable. All three pizzas feature a thin crust that somehow remains crispy despite also being stuffed, which frankly seems a bit hard to believe, but that's what personal reviews are for.

Even though DiGiorno has apparently declined to bring its new pizzas to a grocery store near me, I did receive samples of the first two pizzas via UPS, packed into boxes with terrifyingly cold bags of dry ice, which solved the "not in my neighborhood" problem and allowed me to try them out and pass the information on to you.