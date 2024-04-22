The Key To Upgrading Bland Store-Bought BBQ Sauce Is Already In Your Pantry

At Mashed, we are all about making things from scratch. But there are just some foods you shouldn't bother cooking at home, and in the case of barbecue sauce, we have to say we understand the convenience of going with store-bought (and we've even ranked store-bought barbecue sauces, worst to first). Did you know the primary ingredient in most barbecue sauces is just ketchup, another store-bought sauce? Given that you still have to stop off for this condiment at the grocery store, even the most devoted barbecue connoisseurs can agree that sometimes you can't beat convenience with a store-bought sauce. However, we'll admit that store-bought barbecue sauce can taste a little flat, presenting each flavor note too equally to appeal to the most common denominator. Or, it can lean too cloyingly sweet, artificially smokey, or unpleasantly tangy. Of course, that doesn't mean you can't zhuzh it up a little. And luckily, you've probably got just the thing already sitting in your pantry: your spice rack.

Spices allow you to easily and affordably customize barbecue sauce to your tastes, all with a semi-homemade approach. You'll just decant the sauce into a bowl, then hit it with a few shakes of your favorite spices or spice blends, and stir to dissolve. You can also use spices to create a dry rub that helps the barbecue sauce pop. With just a few shakes of a spice jar, you can have a unique-to-you barbecue sauce without turning your kitchen into a ketchup chemistry experiment.