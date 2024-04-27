Smoky Chipotle Pasta With Toasted Corn Recipe

If spaghetti with marinara or fettuccine Alfredo just isn't cutting it on pasta night anymore, perhaps this smoky chipotle pasta with toasted corn will help liven up your routine. This slightly spicy, smoky, and cheesy pasta dish is brought to us by recipe developer Tanika Douglas, and she highlights the pasta's unique and somewhat unexpected flavors. "The spice of the chipotle peppers, the roasted sweet corn, and the salty umami-rich Parmesan make such a brilliant combination," she says.

Another perk to this pasta dish, despite being such a refined, beautiful dish in its completed form, is that it's not at all difficult to make. You can enjoy a bowlful of the chipotle-infused pasta all on its own, though Douglas notes that it also pairs well with a leafy salad. "For a protein boost, shredded barbecued chicken is a great lean addition, but sauteed chorizo would also add a beautiful, hearty flavor," she recommends, should you want to bulk up your bowlful a little bit. And, if you go the dinner party route, perhaps you'd be so inclined as to take Douglas' approach: "I highly recommend this delicious pasta as a simple main, with a bowl of classic homemade guacamole and corn chips as a starter, and of course, churros with dulce de leche sauce for dessert" — sounds like a buzz-worthy dinner party to us.