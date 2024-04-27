Weird Rules Burger King Employees Have To Follow

A Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska went viral in 2021 when its outdoor sign read, "We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience." Nine employees had quit the location, citing poor working conditions. The former store manager told Today, "We had just got really tired of upper management and them not coming to help and not caring about the employees." The staff's complaints included short staffing, long hours, and a kitchen A.C. unit that was broken during the summer.

While this location may not represent all Burger King restaurants, it's no secret that working in the fast food industry can be stressful. The pace is fast, and customers are often demanding. A 2023 report from Restaurant Dive revealed that only 54% of fast food employees in 2022 exceeded 90 days on the job before quitting. According to the outlet, these workers' top concerns were "wages, management, and scheduling." Beyond these factors, some companies enforce policies that may have been made with good intentions but don't always make sense. For example, Chick-fil-A employees aren't allowed to say, "You're welcome" (the company prefers "My pleasure"), and Starbucks employees must stand in designated places called "planted positions."

Burger King has its own set of odd employee rules, some of which don't seem to offer much in terms of productivity or company morale. Breaking these rules can mean disciplinary action or even termination. Here are 12 strange rules Burger King employees have to follow to keep their jobs.