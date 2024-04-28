The Absolute Best Mashed Potatoes In The US, According To Customers

We're just going to say it, there is no comfort food without mashed potatoes. Before becoming side dish royalty, mashed potato recipes found their way into cookbooks in 18th-century England. Making mashed potatoes seems like a basic task, but for restaurants that take the time to unleash their full potential, mashed potato preparation is an art. The world is home to many eateries that cook mashed potatoes fit for the gods, but for brevity's sake, we're focusing on where to find the absolute best mashed potatoes in the U.S.

We tapped into the deep reservoir of online customer reviews to choose which restaurants made the cut — not so easy when you consider that mashed potatoes can be presented in lots of different ways. Personal preference also plays a role. Some customers crave smooth mashed potatoes; others believe a textured batch gives the potatoes a more hand-mashed, homemade quality. We'll go deeper into our methods at the end of the article, but we can assure you that flavor and technique are the top reasons certain mashed potato dishes stand out from others.

Are you a mashed potato purist, a gravy snob, or an advocate for the unconventional side dish? As long as you love potatoes, this list is for you. Curious about which mashed potatoes rank amongst the nation's elites? According to customers, these restaurants serve the best mashed potatoes around.