Tying Sausages Has Never Been Simpler Than With This Easy TikTok Method

Sausages are a delicious style of meat product consumed in a variety of forms all around the world. From chorizo to andouille to bratwurst and more, there are endless types of sausages using various cooking methods. They often consist of minced chicken, beef, or pork seasoned with herbs and spices then stuffed into animal intestines before being cooked, dried, or smoked.

While purchasing one of the popular sausage brands from the grocery store is far more convenient than making some yourself, the flavor of homemade sausage is hard to beat. Luckily, a TikTok video by "The Sausage Boss" offers a simple method for tying sausage links that takes the guesswork out of this daunting endeavor.

Instead of using string or twine to tie each sausage link off, this social media method is executed with twists by simply rotating each sausage in the opposite direction of the previous one. With your fingers on both ends of the link, twist the first sausage backward, toward you three to four times. Then, take the next link in the casing and twist it forward several times, moving it away from you in the opposite direction.