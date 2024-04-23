Newt Nguyen On Bringing Asian Flavors To American Comfort Foods - Exclusive Interview

You didn't grow up with a lot of money –- you mention that you sold Spam musubis [in school] for a little bit of extra cash. How has your upbringing influenced your relationship to food and cooking?

My mom has the biggest influence on me because she grew up a cook. When she first came to America, she was a cook under my godmother, and my godmother is a chef, and she was the chef at the restaurant that we worked at. And throughout my mom's life, she's been hopping around to different Vietnamese restaurants, so she's very well-versed in Vietnamese cuisine.

But no, that Spam story, I think I would say that was my real introduction in the kitchen, making Spam musubis. That was a very important time in my high school life. Like you said, I grew up with very little money. My parents combined probably made, I don't know, less than $50,000. We lived in a mobile home. We still live there, or they still live there. And I was walking around and I saw a lot of my friends buy new shoes and new clothes. And when you're in that situation, you don't want to ask your parents for money. You know what I mean? They provide a roof over your head and they give you all the love that they can, and I just wanted to make a thing of my own, and that's when we started selling Spam musubi.

And it was pretty interesting because I don't think it was legal to sell Spam musubi in high school. You're not supposed to sell goods that you make at home, but we did it anyway, and we were running away from the advisors, and I had people who were selling for me. It was kind of like a drug operation, but without drugs. It was just food. So that allowed me to save up a lot of money and buy the things that I wanted in high school.

What were the exact logistics of the operation?

I would go home and my mom would buy the canned Spam from Costco. And it's funny because, during the times when they would have sales on Spam at Costco, you were only limited to two cans or two blocks, and she would buy it, go out, come back in, buy it, go out, and she would repeat that process. And one day, I would come home and she would have maybe 100 cans. Yeah, she's a sweetheart. And I would go home and we would just start the prep right after school. So I would cut the Spam, fry it with her, she would make the rice, season the rice, and then after one or two hours, we would be sitting together, sitting across from each other at our kitchen table and just folding musubis for an hour every day. And then the next day, I would offload it to two of my friends, they would sell it for $2 apiece, and I would give them a little bit of money, and then I would just collect the bags at the end of the day and go home and repeat.