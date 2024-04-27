The Reason Some Captain D's Restaurants Are So Small

Captain D's made the top five in our ranking of national seafood chains, with the restaurant offering standout features like drive-thru service and an extensive menu. The company is certainly expanding, but it's doing it in small steps. You might think that, in a growth-obsessed economy, restaurant chains would be quick to jump on success and focus on getting as many customers into seats as possible. But, this seafood stop is taking a slightly more measured approach than moving into huge spaces.

Speaking to Fast Casual, chief development officer Brad Reed said the chain's restaurant footprints were "well-suited to the increasingly competitive real estate market," focusing on "an effective mix of small, medium, and no dining room options to provide [their] franchisees with flexibility and substantial cost savings."

As the base rent for commercial real estate is typically priced by multiplying square footage by rental rate, opening several large franchise locations at once is a costly exercise. This is why, if Captain D's has opened or is opening a new location in your area, you may find that it's on the small side. According to Reed, this focus on opening numerous smaller franchises instead of only a few large ones "has positioned Captain D's for accelerated development."