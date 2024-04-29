The Seaside Origins Of The Chivito Sandwich

People around the world enjoy sandwiches in different ways, and Uruguay is no exception. The roots of its chivito sandwich run deep, dating back to 1944. That year, chef Antonio Carbonaro was working the kitchen at El Mejillón, a seaside restaurant in the popular Punta del Este resort, when a guest requested something unusual. She reportedly hailed from Córdoba, a mountainous province in Argentina where cabrito Córdobes, or Córdoban goat meat, was a culinary staple — and that's exactly what she wanted.

The woman requested a sandwich with the meat, and while this no doubt would have been delicious (not to mention that goat is overall more nutritious than lamb), El Mejillón didn't have goat meat in stock. Not one to back down from a challenge, Carbonaro decided to get creative. He whipped up a sandwich with steak, ham, cheese, lettuce, and mayonnaise, presenting it to the customer as the "chivito," which translates to "little goat." Whether or not the Argentine woman enjoyed the sandwich has been lost to time. The name stuck, though, and today the sandwich is regarded as one of Uruguay's most iconic dishes.