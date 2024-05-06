9 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Hummus

Made in its simplest form, hummus offers a range of health benefits. This creamy, rich dip heralds from the Middle East, and uses a blend of mashed chickpeas, tahini (which itself is made from ground sesame), lemon juice, garlic, and a dash of olive oil to provide an ample dose of fiber, protein, vitamin B6, and other nutrients.

But that's only if a recipe sticks to the basics. Today, hummus is a grocery store staple — usually hanging around the deli section somewhere — and is whipped up by several brands that don't always keep things that simple. Plenty of store-bought hummus is packed with additional sugars, sodium, and other unnecessary additives that drag down its nutritional profile. What's worse is that some of them will forgo the building blocks that make hummus what it is, such as tahini, despite the fact it has recorded antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Sometimes, it's pretty easy to separate the healthy hummus from the not-so-healthy hummus. Anything with high sugar or sodium content should sound alarm bells. As a standard, nutritionists recommend sticking to hummus with 80 milligrams of sodium per serving, or less. Another red flag is anything that markets itself as a dessert hummus (yes, this is a thing). We've done the hard work for you and identified the unhealthiest hummus in stores right now, so you know which ones to skip if you're looking to reap maximum hummus health benefits, and we'll explain more about how we selected each hummus at the end.