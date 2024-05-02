The Rock-Paper-Scissors-Eat Challenge Is A Perfect Way To Ruin A Meal

From the cinnamon challenge to the hot pepper challenge, food challenges have broken the internet many times over the years. They're meant to be unpleasant by their very nature, and the rock-paper-scissors-eat challenge is no exception. The rules are simple: You grab a friend or a partner and play a round of rock-paper-scissors next to a plate of food. If you win the round, you start eating. If you lose, you sprint to a designated spot and back, all while the winner is eating as much of the meal as they can. When the sprinter gets back, the process begins again. The overall winner is the person who manages to eat the most, which we're sure is a very simple metric to determine.

As with most social media trends, it's difficult to pin down when or how this one began, although it seems to have come from TikTok — famous bastion of some of the worst food trends ever. One of the earliest TikToks we could track down was uploaded on March 26, 2024, but this doesn't necessarily imply that it's the origin of the challenge. Based on the hashtag, rock-paper-scissors is a common format for couples' challenges in general, with one of the most popular being a date night challenge in which whoever wins each round gets to choose the drink, appetizer, main, and dessert, respectively. Cute, right? The rock-paper-scissors-eat challenge is less so.