11 Unhealthiest Apple Juice Brands And Why You Should Avoid Buying Them

When scouring the aisles of your local supermarket for healthy beverage options, it's easy to be misled by products that appear nutritious at first glance. Apple juice, a staple in many households, often falls into this deceptive category. While apple juice, particularly brands that claim to be made from 100% juice, might seem like a wholesome choice for kids and adults alike, not all brands are created equal. In an effort to promote better health choices, we've identified 11 apple juice brands that might be best left on the shelf or, at the very least, consumed in healthy moderation alongside a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Our selection criteria for brands we consider to be less healthy than others on the market focuses on things like added sugars, calorie content, the presence of artificial ingredients, processing methods, and overall nutrient content and density. We aim to unpack the detailed nutritional information behind each brand, comparing their nutritional makeup to daily recommended intakes, and explaining how certain ingredients could potentially impact your health. All this considered, it is important to remember that what is considered "healthy" may be different for everyone. Each person's dietary needs differ, and you should talk to your doctor before making any significant dietary changes.