11 Unhealthiest Crackers You Can Buy

When we browse the aisles of our local grocery stores, we often look for snacks that promise convenience without compromising our health goals. Crackers, a snack beloved by many for their versatility and satisfying crunch, are a staple in many pantries. They can be used on a charcuterie board, as a way to add crunch to homemade breading, or simply as a snack all on their own. However, not all crackers are created equal.

In the interest of prioritizing common health goals when strolling the cracker aisle, we've delved into the nutritional content, ingredients, and processing methods of some of the most popular cracker brands to help you make more informed choices.

Our goal is to provide a clear, fact-based assessment of why these might be some of the more unhealthy cracker options on the shelves. Of course, it's important to remember that everyone's nutritional goals are different. This list is meant to guide those who, in general, want to avoid things like excess sodium, calories, sugar, and highly processed ingredients. By breaking down these products to their nutritional content and comparing those facts to recommended daily nutritional guidelines, we aim to highlight information that can help health-conscious cracker fans to make better choices and maintain a more balanced diet.