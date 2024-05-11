13 Unhealthiest Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches You Can Buy

Frozen breakfast sandwiches are such a convenience. Hearty pieces of breakfast meat made complete with egg and cheese, all atop soft bread — sigh. And when you're in a hurry, this filling breakfast comes together in a blink of an eye, making it that much more appealing.

And although breakfast sandwiches you can eat on the go are often thought of as a wholesome meal, those same wholesome qualities don't always compute when it comes to overly processed frozen food. Eggs aren't always just eggs. Sausage isn't just pork and spices. And who knows what lurks beneath when we're talkin' about frozen breakfast sandwich bread. Ick.

Not only are ingredients usually an issue when it comes to your typical frozen breakfast sammie, but the nutrition facts on those things can also be enough to prompt you to look for some new ideas for your morning meal. Don't believe us? Just wait. We're getting real about what's included in the typical frozen breakfast sandwich, and we're naming names. Let's get into the savory details regarding the unhealthiest frozen breakfast sandwiches you can buy.