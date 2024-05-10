Mistakes You Might Be Making When Cooking Enchiladas

There's nothing quite like the decadent, savory, saucy first bite of delicious enchiladas. Made by filling tortillas with protein, cheese, and add-ons like beans or vegetables, and then baking them in the oven, this meal has been popular for hundreds of years both in Mexico and north of the border in the U.S. And while this Mexican classic can often be found on the menu at your local Tex-Mex or Mexican restaurant, sometimes you may be craving a satisfying, home-cooked meal instead.

With just a few ingredients, you can pull together impressive enchiladas at home that rival even the best restaurant concoctions. Just be sure to avoid the frequent pitfalls home chefs face to achieve the most impressive dish possible. We spoke to experts in the field to discover the top 10 most common mistakes made when cooking enchiladas so that you can make your next batch just like the pros.