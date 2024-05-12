How Cheetos In Mexico Are Different From The American Kinds

Mexico and America may be different in many ways, but when it comes to crunchy snacks, people on either side of the border have pretty similar tastes. Take Cheetos. Charles Elmer Doolin invented the snack in 1948, and today they are sold in over 35 countries under the PepsiCo umbrella. Now, Cheetos are a staple in convenience stores and supermarkets in both countries with legions of fans loving the corn-based snacks dusted with intense, cheesy flavoring. But are these neon-colored, finger-staining snacks the same north and south of the border? The short answer is no.

To uncover the truth about Cheetos in Mexico versus the United States, we did a deep dive into how the products differ in each country. We looked at everything from packaging to ingredients, nutritional information, and flavors on offer. We also sampled comparable products from the U.S. and Mexico to see whether or not we could detect differences in taste, texture, and color. Here's what we found.