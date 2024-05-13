Which Has Better Ribs: Texas Roadhouse Or Chili's?

At the risk of sounding pompous, ‌I consider myself a high authority on the subject of ribs. After all, I was raised on the stuff and have encountered my fair share of both scrumptious and appalling rib racks over time. I've sampled ribs from popular dine-in restaurants, given unsolicited critiques at family cookouts, and have even smashed a McRib or two (when I was a kid, of course). When presented with the opportunity to compare the ribs sold at Texas Roadhouse and Chili's, I jumped at the chance. This was the ultimate showdown, especially given that both restaurants are known to serve some pretty saucy rib fare.

In today's post, I'll run down everything you need to know about ribs from both Texas Roadhouse and Chili's. I'll compare everything from cost to texture to give you a clear picture of the pros and cons of each rib entrée, and in the end, I'll reveal which of the two I believe is truly better.

So, if you're ready, let's get started on our journey to discovering which has the better ribs: Texas Roadhouse or Chili's?