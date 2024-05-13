10 Chef-Approved Ways To Upgrade Your Fish Taco Game

There's a great story about a group of surfers who headed to Mexico to catch some waves during a bleak American winter in the late 1970s. They were charmed by the clear, warm water of the Baja Peninsula. After catching perfect waves in the sun, they'd sit on the sand, devour beer-battered fish in warm tortillas from a local beach shack, and wash them down with cold beers. They couldn't get enough of this novel and delicious snack. This is the late Ralph Rubio's story, the man behind Rubio's Coastal Grill, who brought fish tacos to America and became the much-loved "Fish Taco King" of San Diego.

But the origins of the fish taco are not an American surfer's story to tell. It's rooted in Mexican heritage and the fishing culture along Mexico's 5,800-mile coastline. The fish taco is thought to have its roots in Baja where Asian traders first introduced the practice of deep-frying to the tortilla-loving nation. The fish taco quickly became a staple in local cuisine. Now, millions of people around the world have the pleasure of enjoying this culinary gem. For the most part, it hasn't been corrupted along the way. A fish taco is a fish taco. However, I have called on the knowledge of eight experts from Mexican chefs, dieticians, and food writers to ensure you have the best tips and tricks to make the finest fish taco at home.