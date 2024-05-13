10 Items To Buy On Your First Trip To Trader Joe's And 4 To Avoid

If you've never been to a Trader Joe's, you're in for a treat. To be more accurate, you're in for quite a few literal treats. The grocery store chain is all about fun shopping environments and unique products that you won't find anywhere else. It has legions of die-hard fans, and some might even say that shopping at Trader Joe's is relaxing, or inspires excitement and happiness.

One thing that sets Trader Joe's apart from its competitors is the chain's private-label products. The company works with food manufacturers to create imaginative products that are exclusive to the chain and offered at attractive prices. It also allows shoppers to sample products before buying them and has a lenient return policy.

If you're planning your first trip to one of these iconic grocery stores, it helps to know which items are worth piling into your cart, and which are best left on the shelf. To help you avoid the common mistakes people make when shopping at Trader Joe's, we've rounded up some of the top food items that customers say are worth buying, as well as a few you may want to avoid.