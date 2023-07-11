The Actual Companies Behind 16 Trader Joe's Items

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Trader Joe's is known for its great prices, and part of how it keeps those prices down is by working with other big brands or manufacturers, sometimes exclusively. When it sells things as a private label, it's able to keep costs down due to the packaging. Often, the grocery chain does make small changes to recipes when working with other brands, which accounts for some of the differences in taste. By selectively choosing to acquire foods and label them privately, the company is curating an experience for its customers.

Trader Joe's is very secretive about who it works with, and one of the main ways that these secrets are revealed is when there are recalls, which can make the whole thing seem rather ... unsavory. But it's important to remember that these recalls are over and done. Also, note that some of the foods on this list are seasonal or no longer sold by Trader Joe's. We've still included them because it's highly likely that Trader Joe's may still work with that manufacturer.