The Actual Companies Behind 16 Trader Joe's Items
Trader Joe's is known for its great prices, and part of how it keeps those prices down is by working with other big brands or manufacturers, sometimes exclusively. When it sells things as a private label, it's able to keep costs down due to the packaging. Often, the grocery chain does make small changes to recipes when working with other brands, which accounts for some of the differences in taste. By selectively choosing to acquire foods and label them privately, the company is curating an experience for its customers.
Trader Joe's is very secretive about who it works with, and one of the main ways that these secrets are revealed is when there are recalls, which can make the whole thing seem rather ... unsavory. But it's important to remember that these recalls are over and done. Also, note that some of the foods on this list are seasonal or no longer sold by Trader Joe's. We've still included them because it's highly likely that Trader Joe's may still work with that manufacturer.
1. Wonderful Pistachios
In 2016, Wonderful Pistachios issued a voluntary recall on some of its pistachios due to possible Salmonella contamination. Wonderful sold these pistachios under its own brand name, Paramount Farms, and Trader Joe's. The pistachios were on the market all over the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Peru, though the brand only recalled select flavors and in a few states. The affected products at Trader Joe's were Trader Joe's Dry Roasted & Unsalted Pistachios, Trader Joe's Dry Roasted & Salted Pistachios, and Trader Joe's 50% Less Salt Roasted & Salted Pistachios, confirming that Wonderful produces at least those three pistachio products for Trader Joe's.
Though no one appears to have been infected by the Trader Joe's lot of pistachios, 11 people from nine states got sick from eating Wonderful's pistachios. The illnesses were from Salmonella Montevideo and Salmonella Senftenberg. Per the CDC, most people sickened by Salmonella fully recover without medical intervention. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps within three days of infection. Those most at risk for complications from Salmonella infection are infants, older adults, and the immuno-compromised.
2. McCain
A 2018 recall of Trader Jose's Mexicali Inspired Salad with Chili Seasoned Chicken and Mary's Harvest Southwest Chicken Wrap with Rib Meat confirmed McCain as one of its corn suppliers. This recall concerned possible Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes bacteria contamination. Shortly after the initial recall, it was expanded to include meat and other vegetables processed at the company's Colton, California plant, totaling 755.5 tons of food. The most dangerous foods were likely those sold as ready-to-eat because properly cooking raw foods should kill Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes, according to the CDC. If not cooked, raw fruits and vegetables should be properly washed prior to consumption.
It is unclear exactly which other products McCain has produced — or still may make — for Trader Joe's; however, McCain is a huge, multinational company. For perspective, this Canadian brand employs more than 20,000 people worldwide. And it boasts that 25% of the world's french fries are McCain fries (and that's just the potatoes!).
3. Enjoy Life
A 2022 recall due to possible plastic piece contamination confirmed this brand supplies these products, though the recall only affected Trader Joe's Soft Baked Snickerdoodle Cookies. But Trader Joe's also sells soft-baked, gluten-free, vegan sunflower butter cookies produced by Enjoy Life. Enjoy Life specializes in allergy-friendly foods, and while it doesn't sell the same sunflower seed cookies that Trader Joe's does, it is most likely the supplier, as the brand does make sunseed butter and chocolate chip cookies. Trader Joe's snickerdoodles and sunflower butter are very similar in taste, texture, and marketing, which makes it likely they have the same manufacturer.
While Trader Joe's cookies are cheaper, Enjoy Life sells many more flavors than Trader Joe's. And it doesn't just make cookies. The two-decade-old brand specializes in allergen-free chocolate, snacks, and snack bars. On its website, the company states that as of 2016, it's got the largest allergen-free bakery in North America.
4. ConAgra
A food recall in 2016 confirmed that this brand supplies veggies for Trader Joe's. The possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination in Trader Joe's Organic Super Sweet Corn caused it to be pulled from shelves. The recall also affected selected mixed vegetables and corn from Watts Brothers Farms. Even still, no one fell ill, which is good considering about 260 people in the United States die from the Listeria virus yearly. Those most seriously at risk are pregnant, newborns, immuno-compromised, or 65 and over. Symptoms vary based on whether you are pregnant but generally include fever, fatigue, and flu-like symptoms.
For those interested, Trader Joe's still sells its Organic Super Sweet Corn, and it's a sweet deal at $2.29 a pound. According to Trader Joe's, it contains twice as much sweetness as other corns do. Plus, it's organic and kosher-certified. It would be a great addition to a corn pudding recipe.
5. Bakkavor Foods
A 2016 food recall confirmed that Bakkavor supplies some of Trader Joe's hummus, including the Mediterranean Style Hummus, because of a Listeria monocytogenes scare. The recall also affected TJ's White Bean & Basil Hummus. (On the subject of Listeria, how can you tell if hummus has gone bad? Smell it. If it's sour smelling, it's time to get rid of it.)
Trader Joe's sells and has sold many styles of hummus over the years, some of which may have different suppliers. For example, currently, it sells Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Roasted Garlic Hummus, Hummus Snack Packs, and Organic Hummus in addition to the Mediterranean Style Hummus. It's possible that not all of those are made by Bakkavor Foods.
While the White Bean & Basil Hummus appears to no longer be on Trader Joe's shelves, you can easily make it at home. Or, if you're lukewarm about store-bought hummus in general, we don't blame you. There are a couple of hacks you can try to improve its taste. Mainly, try heating your hummus or adding aquafaba to it.
6. Mann's
A baby cauliflower recall confirms Mann's supplies the veggie to Trader Joe's. The recall also affected TJ's Kohlrabi Salad Blend, which appears to no longer be available. The recall was over a risk of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria has been linked to all sorts of foods, not just produce. The FDA says that keeping your fridge at 40 degrees Fahrenheit and your freezer at 0 degrees Fahrenheit can help reduce the spread of foodborne illnesses, should they already be on your food. However, freezing doesn't kill the pathogen. So, regularly cleaning your fridge is also recommended.
Interestingly, baby cauliflower is not actually young cauliflower as we know it but an Asian variety of the plant called caulilini. The entire plant is easier to eat, as the florets are smaller and more tender than the typical Western cauliflower variety. The so-called baby cauliflower at Trader Joe's comes in 12-ounce packs.
7. Yorgo's Food, Inc.
Another case solved thanks to a 2017 recall that confirmed Yorgo's Foods made Trader Joe's Tahini Sauce and Cilantro & Chive Yogurt Dip when the New Hampshire company pulled these items from the shelves because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Yorgo's Foods is now permanently closed, but that doesn't appear to be related to the recall, as its Facebook page was updated as recently as 2021.
Interestingly, Trader Joe's tahini sauce was on shelves as recently as February 2023, but neither sauce is currently available. So, if you're craving tahini sauce, the recipe is relatively simple. You only need to mix lemon juice, tahini, olive oil, and garlic. Blend the ingredients in a food processor, and you're good to go. If you want, you can add fresh herbs to the mix.
Making a yogurt dip or tzatziki recipe is just as easy. Gather yogurt, olive oil, garlic, fresh herbs, and lemon. Then, combine.
8. Fuji Food
A simultaneous sushi recall in 2019 shows Fuji Food makes Trader Joe's ready-to-eat sushi, spring rolls, banh mi salad, poke bowl, and queso fundido. The recall was due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
Fuji Food is a privately held company that doesn't use any artificial ingredients. Its brands include Okami, FujiSan, Yoguri, Macho Mariachi, Wandering Gourmet, and other private labels (which includes Trader Joe's). The brand sells its products to more than 6,500 retailers around the country.
As of February 2023, Trader Joe's still sold sushi. But should you really get sushi from Trader Joe's? Probably not. Most other supermarkets make their sushi onsite. This can help reduce the risk of contamination or food going bad. Considering Trader Joe's doesn't have an onsite sushi maker, it is not much different from eating gas station sushi in that way. And that's something about which you should definitely think twice.
9. Wildly LLC
Wildway confirmed it supplies Trader Joe's with grain-free granola when it issued a recall in 2017. Both companies individually issued recalls because of a possible Listeria monocytogenes outbreak (are you noticing a theme?). The recall of Trader Joe's Grainless Granola was in about two dozen states. While the grain-free granola went away for a little while, the brand relaunched its grainless granola in 2020, and fans were psyched about it. And it may have found a new supplier, as some Trader Joe's aficionados say it now tastes different; the older version was not as crunchy as the current version.
Wildway creates certified plastic-neutral products that are non-GMO-verified, USDA organic, and certified gluten-free. It makes grain-free granola, hot cereal, and coconut chips. Since Trader Joe's sells many grain-full granolas, Wildway is clearly not the brand's only supplier, but we just don't have the necessary info about who supplies TJ's with its other granolas.
10. Bazzini
Bazzini, a nut, fruit, and chocolate company based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, has been around since 1886. In 2022, after reports of allergic reactions, the LLC recalled some of Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups because they may have contained peanut protein. Interestingly, if you look at what Bazzini sells through its website, you won't find anything akin to almond butter cups; Trader Joe's often works with existing brands to create slightly different or even new products.
This recall was significant because peanut allergies are one of the most common allergies in the country, affecting 1 to 2% of the population. About two-thirds of those with peanut allergies aren't allergic to tree nuts, such as almonds, but the presence of peanut protein in an almond butter cup could still be extremely dangerous and life-threatening to people with nut allergies. Further, the FDA requires labeling any possible cross-contamination with peanuts on foods.
11. La Boulangerie
In 2016, Starbucks nearly closed the San-Francisco-Bay-Area-based La Boulangerie. However, the brand bounced back from near-closure after founders Pascal Rigo and Nicolas Bernadi bought the company back from Starbucks. They reopened five of La Boulangerie's San Francisco locations, each with a distinct personality.
Much of the company's revenue has come from its contracts with Costco and Trader Joe's. However, because of Trader Joe's secrecy and a (fortunate) lack of recalls on these products, which ones the bakery has produced or still produces are not known. That said, Trader Joe's did sell a bread called Pain Pascal, named after Rigo, but it was discontinued a while ago.
Like all its products, Trader Joe's rotates its bakery products out, and La Boulangerie makes many items, from brioche bread to croissants to sweet pastries. La Boulangerie still contracts with Costco, so Trader Joe's and La Boulangerie may still be working together.
12. Snak-King
Snak-King recalled "Trader Joe's Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips" in 2021 over a potential undeclared milk allergen. The additional milk ingredient was not included on the food label, so this could have affected those with sensitivities or allergies to milk. Trader Joe's shortly rebranded the chips into Truly Tortilla Chips, but they are no longer on the shelves, nor are its more recently made unavailable Salted White Corn Tortilla Chips. While it is not confirmed that Snak-King supplied the latter, Snak-King does make "Tostada Rounds" for its subsidiary, El Sabroso, making the brand a likely contender.
In addition to producing El Sabroso, Snak-King makes Granny Goose and The Whole Earth brands. It also sells Tapatío flavored snack products. Snak-King began in 1978 as a pork rind producer and has since grown into an international snack company. On its website, Snak-King actively courts brands to co-manufacture private-label food with it.
13. Orca Bay
Orca Bay made and recalled Trader Joe's Gluten Free Battered Halibut over undeclared wheat and milk allergens. Undisclosed potential allergens are never good, but considering this product was marketed as gluten-free, an unlabeled wheat allergen warning is pretty concerning and could have gone really badly. The company had to recall 4,450 pounds of the fish product. However, the recall affected consumers in less than half of the U.S., with no reported illnesses. Orca Bay Foods is based out of Seattle and began in 1981. While it sells its products from its own line, it also specializes in manufacturing for private-label brands. The brand also sells food-service products.
While Trader Joe's no longer sells this particular product, if you are still craving some fish while perusing the store's frozen food aisle, you can try its Gluten Free Battered Plant-Based Fish Fillets or Battered Fish Nuggets. Do note that the latter are not gluten-free.
14. Kayem Foods
In 2015, Kayem recalled TJ's Sweet Apple Chicken Sausages over possible plastic contamination. Two customers who found plastic pieces in their meat prompted the recall. Trader Joe's still sells these sausages, as well as Sweet Italian Chicken Sausage, Unexpected Cheddar Chicken Sausage, and Sweet Italian Sausage made with Pork, but we do not have confirmation that Kayem makes those. Kayem does not sell any of these flavors on its own — including the Chicken Apple Sausages — but that does not mean it does not produce them.
Kayem Foods makes meat products and has been doing so since 1909. The company was started in Massachusetts by two Polish immigrants and is named after one of its founders. The brand sells products wholesale, under its brand name in New England, and works with private labels to create their own products. Also, Kayem supplies hot dogs to Fenway Park, making it the stadium's official hot dog.
15. Taylor Foods
Taylor Foods started in the mid-'90s in Salinas, California. While known for its salad kits, Taylor Foods also sells snack packs, stir fry kits, other packaged vegetables, and veggie trays. For Trader Joe's, it makes the latter's Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit. This was confirmed in 2022 after a recall due to undeclared wheat and egg that may have been present in the product, which could have been a problem for those with allergies. No one reported becoming ill from the product.
Trader Joe's sells many salads and salad kits. Some are single-serve and ready-to-eat; others are kits that must be mixed at home. The salads available change reasonably frequently or seasonally. You can also buy Trader Joe's salad dressings and packaged greens and veggies to throw your own salad together. If that idea is up your alley, here are some salads that are perfect to make in the summer.
16. Grower's Express
A recall affecting multiple brands, including Trader Joe's, confirmed Grower's Express as one of the grocery chain's suppliers. At the time, the issue concerned zucchini and butternut squash spirals, which Trader Joe's does not currently sell. The 2019 recall was over concerns of Listeria monocytogenes. Other brands affected by the recall were Green Giant Fresh, Growers Express, and Signature Farms. This makes this brand one of the largest fresh vegetable suppliers in the United States. Since Grower's Express is such a large supplier, it likely still produces products for Trader Joe's, though we don't know which ones. (And we hope we don't find out, considering recalls are the main way we do!)
If you are into spiralized vegetables and thinking of making your own while they are unavailable at Trader Joe's, consider that one spiralizer stands out: the Spiralizer 7-Blade Vegetable Slicer. Just remember: Don't put celery in your spiralizer. It just is not wide enough to make spirals.