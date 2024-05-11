Can You Still Order Orange Julius Drinks At Dairy Queen?

For many years, Orange Julius was the premiere drink destination for mall shoppers. Not quite a smoothie nor a milkshake, the frothy OJ-based thirst-quencher was the quintessential beverage to pair with many shoppers' go-to mall food — an Auntie Anne's pretzel. However, eventually, the Orange Julius locations seemed to vanish.

In reality, what happened was that the company was purchased by Dairy Queen in 1987, and slowly but surely, a majority of the stand-alone Orange Julius stores began transforming into DQs. Luckily, these newly established Dairy Queens still featured a handful of Julius drinks on their menu, allowing former mall rats to continue getting their citrusy nostalgia needs met. Yet in recent years, several members of the Orange Julius fandom have discovered that their local Dairy Queens no longer offer the beloved drink, leaving some wondering if the nearly 100-year-old item has quietly been discontinued. Fear not, Orange Julius fans, because that is not the case. Well, not entirely, at least.

Dairy Queen did, unfortunately, discontinue the Orange Julius menu at its Grill & Chill restaurants in 2019. However, its treat-only locations still offer a selection of Orange Julius products, including the original Orange Julius drink we all know and love. Still, many Dairy Queen restaurants are franchised, which can lead to some variation in menu offerings. If you're not sure what the status of your local treat-only DQ is, it may be best to call ahead and ask if they offer Orange Julius products.