15 Ingredients To Use In Deviled Eggs Besides Mayo

Delicious, creamy, and packed with protein, deviled eggs are a classic and much-loved appetizer. They're a star on the table at many gatherings and potlucks, with their bite-sized nature and rich flavor making them a go-to crowd pleaser.

Deviled eggs are traditionally made with mayonnaise and a few other simple add-ins like Dijon mustard or white vinegar, which are mashed up with the egg yolks before returning the mixture to the hollowed-out egg white. But, when it comes to making this sunny snack, there's no need to stick to tradition. These tasty bites are rather versatile, welcoming an array of added or substituted ingredients that can transform them into something even more delicious.

We've lined up the top ingredients that will incorporate seamlessly into your deviled egg recipe and truly take them to the next level. From smoky bacon to fiery jalapeños, there are so many ways to add new flavors and textures to this timeless appetizer. Whether you're looking to cater to dietary preferences, experiment with bold flavors, or simply switch up a well-used recipe, these options are sure to give you the inspiration you need. So, join us as we discover the ultimate ways to reimagine the humble deviled egg.