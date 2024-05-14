15 Ingredients To Use In Deviled Eggs Besides Mayo
Delicious, creamy, and packed with protein, deviled eggs are a classic and much-loved appetizer. They're a star on the table at many gatherings and potlucks, with their bite-sized nature and rich flavor making them a go-to crowd pleaser.
Deviled eggs are traditionally made with mayonnaise and a few other simple add-ins like Dijon mustard or white vinegar, which are mashed up with the egg yolks before returning the mixture to the hollowed-out egg white. But, when it comes to making this sunny snack, there's no need to stick to tradition. These tasty bites are rather versatile, welcoming an array of added or substituted ingredients that can transform them into something even more delicious.
We've lined up the top ingredients that will incorporate seamlessly into your deviled egg recipe and truly take them to the next level. From smoky bacon to fiery jalapeños, there are so many ways to add new flavors and textures to this timeless appetizer. Whether you're looking to cater to dietary preferences, experiment with bold flavors, or simply switch up a well-used recipe, these options are sure to give you the inspiration you need. So, join us as we discover the ultimate ways to reimagine the humble deviled egg.
1. Bacon
First up is one of the most popular additions to creamy deviled eggs — savory, crispy bacon. This meaty delight can bring plenty of delicious smoky flavor and a satisfying crunch to the filling, making your deviled eggs taste extra special.
To incorporate bacon into your deviled eggs, fry up a few rashers until they're nice and crispy. Once cooled, chop them up into small bacon bits. You can either mix these through your egg yolk filling along with the mayonnaise and any other ingredients of choice, or simply scatter them on top of the finished deviled eggs. That combination of rich egg yolks and salty bacon is a match made in heaven, so this classic addition is one that's sure to impress.
For a fresh and flavorful final flourish, garnish your bacon deviled eggs with a sprinkle of finely chopped chives or a drizzle of smoky barbecue sauce. This will help to make them look even more beautifully presented if you're serving them up to guests.
2. Smoked salmon
If you're looking to bring a little extra sophistication to the classic deviled egg, smoked salmon is the perfect option. The delicate, smoky flavor of salmon pairs wonderfully with the mild, creamy egg, and the result is an appetizer that looks great, tastes amazing, and feels rather decadent.
A great way to incorporate smoked salmon into your deviled eggs is by finely chopping or shredding the salmon into small pieces and mixing them into your egg yolk filling. You can also add a splash of lemon juice and finely chopped dill for some fresh, herby goodness. Top the deviled eggs with another small piece of salmon for added visual appeal, and perhaps a scattering of capers for extra briny flavor, and you've got yourself the ultimate elegant and luxurious snack.
This technique could also work brilliantly with steamed, baked, or pan-fried salmon fillets. Simply flake the cooked salmon into small pieces and mix them through the egg filling in the same way.
3. Pesto
For a burst of vibrance and Mediterranean-inspired flavor, try adding pesto to your deviled eggs. This flavorful, herb-loaded sauce is typically made from fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil. It might seem like an unconventional addition, but it's a zesty and herbaceous twist on a classic that works surprisingly well.
You can either whip up a batch of homemade pesto, or opt for a store-bought variety to save time. Again, it's a simple case of mixing a dollop of this sauce into your egg-yolk filling. Start with a little and adjust to taste as you go. The aromatic notes of basil, the richness of pine nuts, and the tang of Parmesan cheese all pair so beautifully with those creamy eggs. The pesto will give your eggs a striking green hue as well!
Garnish your pesto deviled eggs with a sprinkle of freshly grated Parmesan cheese or some finely chopped pieces of fresh basil. This one is great for summer gatherings and serving alongside charcuterie meats and cheeses.
4. Instant mashed potatoes
Have you ever whipped up some deviled egg filling and found its consistency to be far too runny? This handy ingredient offers an easy way to thicken up the yolk mixture and ensure extra smooth and creamy deviled eggs every time.
Instant mashed potatoes may seem like an odd choice when it comes to deviled egg ingredients, but they can actually add a wonderfully comforting element to this appetizer. With their smooth texture and subtle flavor, instant mashed potatoes are incredibly easy to blend with the filling, adding substance and thickening everything up without altering the taste.
All you need to do to incorporate instant mashed potatoes into the egg mixture is add the flakes straight from the packet. As you mix everything together, the potato flakes will start to soften and blend right in. The result is a velvety-smooth deviled egg with a rich and creamy texture. These make for a super satisfying, melt-in-your-mouth appetizer.
5. Greek yogurt
Swap out traditional mayo for creamy Greek yogurt in your deviled egg recipe for a lighter, tangier twist that doesn't compromise on flavor. While mayo provides richness and results in a slightly thicker filling, Greek yogurt adds a subtle tartness and creaminess as well as boosting the protein content.
You can either mix Greek yogurt with your mashed yolks and other ingredients by hand, or blitz everything up in a food processor for a super smooth finish. Some great options to add extra flavor to the yolk filling include mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and garlic powder. If you want to elevate their presentation, one of the best deviled egg hacks is using a piping bag to add the filling back into the whites. Simply fit the piping bag with a star nozzle and fill it with the yolk mixture, then squeeze it out into your hollowed, cooked egg white halves in a swirling motion. It's a wonderful way to add a little finesse, especially if you're serving these to guests.
Enjoy these as a wholesome snack or protein-packed appetizer, perhaps with a sprinkling of paprika or cayenne pepper for an extra pop of color. They're a fresh take on the classic recipe that's sure to be a hit with health-conscious eaters.
6. Ramen seasoning packets
The little packets that come with your instant ramen aren't just reserved for your noodles; these flavor-packed powders can be a wonderful way to add bold, savory goodness to your deviled eggs. Small but mighty, ramen seasoning packets are bursting with spicy, umami-rich flavors that pair remarkably well with eggs and mayo.
It couldn't be easier to infuse your deviled eggs with the essence of ramen. Just grab a leftover ramen seasoning packet and empty the contents into your egg yolk filling. Mix it thoroughly, and let the flavors unfold. The result will be deviled eggs with a serious upgrade. You'll find that the spicy, aromatic flavors of the ramen seasoning balance wonderfully with the mild creaminess of the other ingredients. Plus, with ramen coming in a variety of flavors, there's a huge range of versions to experiment with when it comes to this add-in.
For added texture, color, and flavor, a sprinkle of chopped green onions or toasted sesame seeds is great way to round off you ramen deviled eggs. If you're looking for a truly unique appetizer, you have to give this one a try!
7. Avocado
If you want to amp up the creaminess and the nutrition factor of your deviled eggs, avocado is another wonderful ingredient to have in your repertoire, completely transforming the texture of the yolk filling. Avocado deviled eggs are extra velvety, all while providing a dose of healthy fats and nutrients.
First, select an avocado that's nice and ripe, so it will be easy to mash, give you a smooth result, and add plenty of flavor. Then, peel and deseed it, and get mashing. Once it's sufficiently smooth and creamy, add the avocado to the egg yolk filling, and mix well. There's always the option to use a food processor for this step too. Due to avocado's wonderful natural creaminess, you can reduce the mayo in the recipe or ditch it altogether.
For a guacamole-inspired deviled egg, trying adding some fresh chopped cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice alongside the mashed avocado. Spoon or pipe this delightful green mixture into the egg whites, and garnish however you please. Some pico de gallo or slices of cherry tomato are a delicious way to add extra freshness and color. Or, to keep with the green theme, perhaps a small leaf of cilantro or parsley.
8. Truffle oil
You might think that truffles are best suited to pasta dishes, fries, or sauces, but they can actually be an amazing accompaniment to the humble egg. Adding truffles in the form of an oil is the easiest way to infuse your deviled eggs with this rich, earthy flavor.
Hailed as a gourmet (and often pricy!) ingredient, truffle oil certainly brings the luxurious vibes. It has a potent flavor, often described as nutty or woody. This means that a little goes a long way when it comes to giving your deviled eggs the truffle treatment. So, start by adding just the small drizzle to the filling, mixing everything up, and giving it a taste test. It's easy to tailor the intensity of the truffle flavor depending on your preference.
Truffle oil-infused deviled eggs are rich and indulgent and a brilliantly simple example of elevating a basic recipe into something that feels far more luxurious. And all with just one extra ingredient!
9. Wasabi
If you're a sushi fan, you'll be well-versed with the fiery flavors of its frequent companion — wasabi. This distinctive Japanese condiment is bold and spicy and an incredible way to add a kick to your deviled eggs. Wasabi is made from the rhizome of the Wasabia japonica plant (the part that grows underground). This is then finely grated to create the thick, green paste that we're more familiar with. Wasabi is loaded with spicy and aromatic flavor, so you only need a small amount to add a flavorful punch to any dish.
Mix the wasabi paste into your deviled egg filling, along with the mayonnaise and any other add-ins. A dash of soy sauce can work wonderfully if you want to stick with the Asian-inspired theme. About two teaspoons of wasabi paste per six egg yolks is a good place to start. It's easy to overpower the other ingredients here, so go carefully and adjust to taste gradually if needed.
Once you've filled the egg whites with your wasabi-infused yolk mixture, add a sprinkle of black sesame seeds for contrast and crunch. This daring appetizer is sure to be a memorable one!
10. Cream cheese
A fantastic way to add extra richness to your deviled eggs is by subbing out part or all of the mayonnaise for cream cheese. Its luxurious, creamy texture gives the filling a dose of decadence, while bringing a subtle tangy flavor too.
Start with room temperature, softened cream cheese to ensure it blends well with the rest of the yolk mixture. Then, whip everything up until smooth and creamy. Just a tablespoon or two of cream cheese is enough to enhance the flavor and texture of your deviled eggs, but there's of course room for customization, so add more if you'd like.
There's also the option to experiment with flavored cream cheese varieties. From smoked salmon or chive to garlic or jalapeño, cream cheese comes in heaps of flavor options at the store, and these packs offer the convenience of being ready to add to your deviled eggs straight from the tub. Plain or flavored, cream cheese will result in a wonderfully elegant deviled egg appetizer. To finish off your cream cheese deviled eggs, try topping them with some fresh chopped chives or a dusting of paprika.
11. Butter
Butter might not be the first thing that enters your mind when you think of deviled egg ingredients. But, it is indeed another fantastic add-in that brings a subtle richness and creamy texture to this dish.
Softened butter will work best here, to keep things smooth and easy to mix, so pop it in the microwave for a few seconds if needed. You'll need a relatively small amount to enhance the filling — about a tablespoon of butter per 12 eggs. Simply combine the butter with your yolks, mayo, and other ingredients. Some deviled egg recipes with butter advise adding vinegar or pickle juice for some balancing tangy flavor.
The result is a dish often termed million dollar deviled eggs due to that luxurious, creamy texture. You'll find that butter also thickens up the yolk mixture slightly, making it feel extra indulgent. Serve these beauties as they are, or with a fresh green garnish, for the ultimate comforting appetizer.
12. Caviar
Caviar has to be up there with one of the most luxurious ingredients you can add to any dish, and using it can be a tasty and extravagant way to give your deviled eggs some gourmet status. Caviar adds briny flavor, another element of texture, and a healthy dose of sophistication.
The most common way to incorporate caviar into deviled eggs is by using it as a garnish. Simply prep your eggs as you usually would — boiling them, halving them, scooping out the yolks, and mashing them up with mayo and your choice of flavorings. Lemon and Dijon mustard would make great additions to this variation. Once you've filled the eggs with the mixture, it's as easy as spooning the delicate pearls of caviar right on top. Just a small amount will add plenty of flavor.
Serve your caviar deviled eggs up as an elegant starter to impress your guests. These are the perfect treat to make for special occasions and celebrations.
13. Blue cheese
For a bold and tangy twist on deviled eggs, try introducing the distinctive flavor of blue cheese into your recipe. This pungent cheese adds a creaminess and depth of flavor that is guaranteed to take your deviled eggs to new levels of deliciousness.
Start by selecting your blue cheese variety of choice. Silton, Gorgonzola, and Roquefort would all make fantastically flavorful additions to your eggs. Just crumble the cheese up, add it to the filling, and mix well. You could also try adding a tablespoon or two of Buffalo sauce to the mixture. Its sweet heat works wonderfully to balance the richness of the blue cheese. Go one step further with Buffalo chicken deviled eggs.
When it comes to garnishes, some finely diced celery is a great option for adding extra crunch and freshness and perhaps even an extra crumbling of blue cheese. The resulting dish feels super indulgent, and it's packed with the bold flavors of the cheese. That sharp richness is totally irresistible, so if you're a cheese fiend, this is definitely one for you.
14. Jalapeño
To add some fiery heat to your deviled eggs, try using spicy jalapeños. These vibrant green peppers will certainly give that creamy filling a kick, creating a bold and totally delicious appetizer.
Opting for pickled jalapeños is your best bet here, since they have a slightly softer texture that will blend with the filling a little more easily. Chop them up nice and small, and combine them with the filling. About two tablespoons of chopped jalapeños per six eggs is a good place to start, but you can always add more if you want them extra fiery! For more tang, try adding some of the juice from the jalapeño jar as well.
With this variation, a dash of cayenne pepper makes a great garnish to keep with the spicy theme. Or an extra piece of jalapeño placed on top will make them look super appealing too. You can even combine two of our favorites and make bacon jalapeño deviled eggs.
15. Horseradish
Another brilliantly bold flavor that works wonders when added to deviled eggs is horseradish. It's zesty, fiery, and pungent, and it'll give your eggs a distinctive sharp tang that's sure to wake up the taste buds.
A dollop of horseradish sauce is all you need to transform that yolk mixture into something completely loaded with flavor. You'll want to add the usual creamy mayo as well, and perhaps a squeeze of lemon or dash of mustard, but the amount of horseradish you add is totally down to preference. Some recipes opt for just a teaspoon, while others add several tablespoons. So add and taste as you go! The classic deviled egg garnishes of paprika or chopped chives are perfect for this one too. This is such a unique twist on the classic that's perfect for adventurous eaters and spice lovers to try, with the boldness of horseradish making your deviled eggs steal the spotlight on any table.