Flavored Cream Cheese Is The Easiest Way To Jazz Up Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs hit the trifecta when it comes to being an ideal appetizer. For one thing, they're pretty cheap to make; for another, most people seem to like them. Rounding out the triple win is the fact that they are generally pretty easy to make as long as you can boil an egg. Once the eggs are cooked and cooled, it's but the work of a moment to remove and mash the yolks with a few other ingredients and stick them back in the shells.

The standard deviled egg recipe typically calls for mayonnaise to stretch out the filling, although some deviled eggs are instead made with secret ingredients like butter, sour cream, or cottage cheese or somewhat more obvious ones like mashed avocado. Deviled eggs also need flavoring, though, so they tend to include condiments such as mustard, hot sauce, or sriracha. (Notably, these pungent or spicy seasonings are the reason these eggs are called "deviled" — nope, no satanic backstory for this church potluck favorite.) If you'd like to skip a step or two, however, flavored cream cheese is a two-for-one ingredient that can bring both texture and taste to deviled egg filling. Cream cheese is thicker, richer, and less watery than mayonnaise, which makes for a less weepy filling. It also has some natural tang to it, even the plain varieties, but the flavored ones are the obvious choice for egg deviling purposes.