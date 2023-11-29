Ramen Seasoning Packets Take Deviled Eggs To New Flavor Heights

There are many popular deviled egg seasoning options like paprika, cayenne pepper, and chili powder. Something you may have never considered, however, is using ramen noodle packets. The Kitchn's Stephanie Ganz proved the deliciousness of this combination after texting a friend for some flavor direction. Mind blown, she tried the method with a slew of foods including deviled eggs. Ganz seasoned six eggs using half of a pack of Korean Nongshim Shin Ramen seasoning, explaining that the seasoning added a "spicy beefiness" to the dish.

Thomas G, a YouTuber with 16,000 subscribers, also sang the praises of ramen-seasoned deviled eggs. In a video, the YouTube creator added lime chili shrimp seasoning to a mixture of kewpie mayo and mustard. Amazon reviewers describe this seasoning as spicy with a prominent lime flavor. The chili complements deviled eggs much like paprika does due to the spices' similar earthy tastes. Many recipes add lime to deviled eggs to give them a hint of tang.

Because there are oodles of ramen flavors, there are several other combinations that pair well with deviled eggs.